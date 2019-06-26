'Disability pension taxable if personnel retired under normal circumstances'

pension will be taxable to military personnel who under normal circumstances, defence sources said Tuesday.

The pension will be non-taxable only to those personnel who have retired due to any kind of disability, they added.

Citing a Ministry circular, dated June 24, sources said, "Tax exemption will be available to armed forces personnel who have been invalided from the service on the account of bodily attributable to or aggravated by such service and not to personnel who have been retired or or otherwise."



Armed forces personnel who suffer any kind of due to their service receive separate The amount depends on their rank and the kind of disability.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)