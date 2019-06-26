UP Jal Nigam on ventilator, need to find substitute for it, says Adityanath

Expressing dissatisfaction at the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, Tuesday sought to find a "substitute" for the department, saying that it is "on ventilator".

"It is important to find a substitute for this department (UP Jal Nigam) now. It is on a ventilator and we are getting lots of complaints against it. An expenditure of around Rs 1,000 crore has been done under the Drinking Water Scheme since 2017, but nothing has happened in Varanasi," Adityanath said.

The also ordered for initiation of strict action against erring officials.

The official website of the UP (http://jn.upsdc.gov.in) says, "The basic objective of creating this corporation is development and regulation of water supply and and for matters connected therewith."



In order to speed up the Namami Gange Mission, Adityanath directed officials to form a district within the next 15 days and collaborate with organisations and persons inclined towards this project.

He also asked them to ensure that an annual meeting of all the people related to this project is held on the Ganga Dashehra.

The UP was chairing a review meeting of the Board and the at the Lok Bhavan on Tuesday.

Emphasising on cleaning the river Ganga, Adityanath instructed the officials to run awareness programmes against polluting of the river by immersing statues during Navratri and other festivals.

He also directed them to create awareness against disposal of dead bodies or carcasses of animal into the rivers.

The chief minister asked officials to take care of the safety of the workers who clean sewage.

Regarding tanneries, Adityanath instructed to ensure that tanneries that comply with regulations are allowed to start functioning.

Discussing the proposed meeting scheduled for July; he issued orders to the and the tanneries to ensure the cleanliness of the river.

"The tentative places to hold the first meeting of the could be Gadhmukteshwar, Kanpur, or National and international-level scholars will be present with the in this one-day programme," he added.

Inquiring about the 15 pending sewerage projects, Adityanath asked the officials to speed up work and ensure timely completion.

He also asked about expanding of the breeding programme of fresh water turtles and ghariyals at the Kukrail Ghariyal Rehabilitation Centre,

