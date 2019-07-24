'Gutted' Shubman Gill says he will impress selectors by scoring more runs

He was expecting an India recall after a stellar show in the A series and even though is disappointed by the snub for the West Indies tour, the youngster is not ready to "spend time thinking over it."



Gill, along with Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer, was tipped to make it to the limited overs squad but despite being adjudged 'Player of the Series' with 218 runs and three half-centuries, he was the one to miss out.

"I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads. It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I'll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors," Gill told 'CricketNext' website.

The Punjab youngster is pretty satisfied with his performance in the just-concluded A series which India won 4-1.

"It was a fantastic series for me and team as well since we won with a 4-1 margin. Personally, I would have liked to carry on and score at least a couple of hundreds in those fifties. But I will learn from this experience," said Gill, who has played two ODIs in New Zealand before the World Cup.

Having spoken to Rahul Dravid, the biggest takeaway for Gill from the limited overs series has been playing as per the demands of the conditions rather than depending on his natural flair.

"The biggest lesson that I have learned from my first West Indies tour is to try to curb my natural game depending on match condition. It's important to block the good balls as well and remain at the crease for as long as possible. Person who is set at the crease needs to bat through the difficult period," he said.

Gill is happy that the quality of opposition was good and the pitches in the first few games were tough to bat on.

"The West Indies team that we faced here in the series was very good. The pitches especially in the first few ODIs were very tough to bat on. It was tough challenging cricket and it's good that we managed to come out on top," he said.