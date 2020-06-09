JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

India's daily coronavirus cases near 10,000-mark: Updates and highlights
Business Standard

Disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tests positive for coronavirus

Pandey got himself tested for Covid-19 after developing mild fever and was found to be infected by coronavirus, said one of the sources

Topics
Health Ministry | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Plasma Therapy, coronavirus
All laid down protocols on contact-tracing and quarantining of people are being scrupulously followed.

Disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine, according to sources.

Pandey got himself tested for Covid-19 after developing mild fever and was found to be infected by coronavirus, said one of the sources.

Following this, joint secretaries in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) have gone into home quarantine, sources said.

The department, which is in the CGO complex, has been sealed for sanitisation. This is the third case in the department.

Sources added that all laid down protocols on contact-tracing and quarantining of people are being scrupulously followed.
First Published: Tue, June 09 2020. 11:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU