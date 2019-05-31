Divyas Warriors humble Bashers in TT Mumbai Super League

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtras top player Divya Deshpande led from the front to guide Century Warriors to an easy victory over Blazing Bashers on Day 2 of the UTT Mumbai Super League here Friday.

Divya, Indias No. 8, won both her matches to set up Warriorss mammoth 19-8 victory over the reigning champions.

Sameer Bhate set the ball rolling for Warriors with a 2-1 (11-8, 11-4, 7-11) victory over Gurcharan Singh Gill in the veterans clash.

Mandar Hardikar then pulled off a stunning upset victory over top Indian paddler Raegan Albuquerque 2-1 (11-9, 11-4, 9-11) in the mens singles competition to swell his teams lead.

Divya then pummeled Shruti Amrute 2-1 (11-4, 11-4, 10 -11) in the womens singles match.

But Havish Asrani and Aditi Sinha could not continue the winning run for Warriors, and capitulated 1-2 to Aadil Anand & Tejal Kamble 1-2 (11-8, 6-11, 6-11) in the junior mixed doubles encounter.

Young Dhruv Shah shifted back the momentum in Warriors favour by thrashing Merwyn Patel 3-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-6).

Divya then teamed up with Mandar Hardiker in the mixed doubles match and scored a thrilling 2-1 (11-8, 5-11, 11-9) victory over the formidable pair of Raegan Albuquerque & Shruti Amrute 2-1 to consolidate the lead.

Aditi Sinha steamrolled Tejal Kamble 3-0 (11-2, 11-6, 11-10) in the junior girls competition to pocket the tie for Warriors with two matches remaining.

Sameer Bhate & Dhruv Shah beat Gurcharan Singh Gill & Merwyn Patel 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-7) in the doubles but Havish Asrani lost to Aadil Anand 1-2 (0-11, 11-10, 10-11) in the last match of the tie to salvage some pride for the Bashers.

In other ties of the morning session, Kool smashers beat Supreme Fighters 16-11 while West Coast Rangers got the better of Phantom Stars 18-9.

