BJP-Apna Dal bag 15 seats, leading in 49 in UP

The BJP and its ally (S) consolidated their position in politically crucial by bagging 15 seats and leading in 49 others, while the rival SP-BSP alliance has won five seats and is leading in just 10 out of 80 seats.

won from seat defeating his nearest rival SP's by a huge margin of 4,79,505 votes, bettering his previous margin.

While Modi got 6,74,664 votes, Shalini got 1,95,159 votes and candidate bagged 1,52,548 votes.

In the 2014 general election, Modi had won by the margin of 3,71,784 votes from his nearest rival leader

According to the trends available till 9 pm, the BJP has won 13 seats and its ally (S) two seats.

The BSP was leading in six seats, SP in four and in one seat, they said.

In Aligarh, BJP's defeated BSP candidate by 2,29,261 votes. R K Singh Patel of BJP defeated Shyama Charan Gupta (SP) by 58,938 votes in Banda, while in Unnao, Swami Sakshi Ji Maharaj (BJP) defeated (SP) by 4,00,956 votes.

The BJP also bagged Bahraich and Gorakhpur seats, while its ally won from Robertsganj.

Mayawati-led opened its account by winning from Nagina Lok Sabha seat. The party had drawn a blank in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from the state.

In Bahraich, Akshaywar Lal of BJP won by defeating of by a margin of 1,28,752 votes.

Gorakhpur seat was wrested by Bhojpuri star and BJP candidate by defeating SP's Rambhual Nishad by a margin of 3,01,664 votes. In the by-election, the seat was won by the SP-BSP combine.

Robertsganj seat went to Pakauri Lal Kol of BJP's alliance partner (Soneylal) who defeated his closest rival Bhai Lal of by 54,336 votes.

The BSP won from Nagina where its candidate defeated Yashwant Singh of BJP by a margin of 1,66,832 votes.

As was poised to wrest Amethi from Rahul Gandhi, she quoted a line from a famous poem to assert that nothing was impossible.

" kehta hai aasmaan mein suraakh nahin ho sakta," she tweeted after leading by over 45,000 votes in the seat considered a Congress bastion. Her tweet came immediately after Gandhi conceded defeat and congratulated the

The 43-year-old BJP leader took the political hotbed of Amethi by storm after trends indicated that she was heading for a win in the Gandhi-stronghold.

The Congress had also contested the Lok Sabha election from Wayanad in Kerala, a decision political pundits believed was widely influenced by the tough fight Irani posed to him in his home turf.

The Gandhi scion had defeated Irani in 2014 by a margin of 1.07 lakh votes.

In neighbouring constituency, Rahul's led over her nearest rival by over 1.67 lakh votes to give the grand old party a saving grace.

Minister attributed the impressive show by his party to the "alert voters" who he said rejected the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) of opposition parties.

"It is high time for the opposition to introspect and shun of negativity," he told PTI, giving full credit to Modi and BJP for the "historic victory".

As the trends indicated a clear picture, BSP supremo said she had not contemplated that the BSP-SP-RLD alliance will fare so badly.

Expressing doubts over the outcome, she said most of the parties want the elections to be conducted through ballot papers.

added the alliance partners will sit together to decide the future course of action following such "unprecedented" results.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)