DMK's secularism plank needs to be pitched in other Indian states: Stalin

In a veiled attack on the BJP, days after its thumping Lok Sabha poll win, DMK M K Saturday said a situation has now emerged that warranted his party's secularism plank to be pitched in other Indian states.

The nation has been prompted to "look south" for DMK's strategy that "saved" from the "cruel hands of communal forces," he said.

In an open letter to party workers, took pride on his party taking the third top slot (23 seats) in the Lok Sabha polls after the BJP (303) and (52).

While the DMK-led front won 37 of the 38 seats in the state, the AIADMK could win only the Theni constituency. Election was cancelled in Vellore segment following allegations of corruption.

"A situation has now emerged that necessitates DMK's plank of secularism in other Indian states as well," he said.

The also batted for pitching secularism for containing the saffron party and winning polls.

Stalin, during the run up to the polls in Tamil Nadu, had christened the combine led by him as " " The party, Left parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union were among the SPA constituents.

said devising a poll strategy whenever the nation's democratic and pluralistic values were threatened was the "political dharma" of his father and the party's deceased patriarch M

Following the late leader's "political dharma", the DMK has posted a massive victory and this has "amazed the north, united the south and astounded the whole country", he said.

The exhorted his party cadre to take part in the birth anniversary celebrations of here on June 3 to "thank the great leader (Karunanidhi) who gave us the strategy for victory and the people who made us win."



He asked party workers and leaders to observe "June as Kalaignar's (Karunanidhi) month," and hold events through the month in commemoration of the late stalwart.

passed away in August last year.

Meanwhile, the DMK mouthpiece "Murasoli," (in an editorial on Saturday) has again urged to take back his offer to step down from the top party post.

Rahul's move to quit will neither be seconded by the "historic Congress party" nor by the people of due to their love and affection for the Nehru-Gandhi family, the daily said.

The DMK organ on May 31 had likened to for his liberal ideological moorings that went beyond just electoral and asserted that the Congress needed a "broad-minded person" like him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)