DMK takes potshots at Haasan over gram sabha row

Haasan has accused the DMK of "copying," his rural connect initiative, prompting the main opposition to retort that he had no chance of being aware of such meetings held by late M Karunanidhi as he would have been dancing "duet with some heroine."



DMK mouthpiece "Murasoli," Monday said after learning that there are no takers for his party launched in the dream of becoming the Chief Minister," Haasan has started to bemoan his frustration."



The DMK mouthpiece Monday said during its rule, former party president and late M Karunanidhi had held such gram sabha meetings besides tasking ministers in his Cabinet to do so.

"The meeting that he (Karunanidhi) held was at Vinnamangalam village, part of the then North There is no chance for Haasan to know such things. During that period, he would have danced duet with some heroine."



Haasan should first learn "DMK's history," the party organ said, adding there is not "a village or hamlet," in the State where its leaders had not set their foot.

The had thought that he was speaking cleverly, but had actually blabbered and it was brought out by the reply of M K Stalin, the party daily said.

Haasan, the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief, without naming the DMK, has said it was "copying," his "gram sabha" rural connect initiative.

Haasan, who has relentlessly attacked the BJP in the recent past, had launched his gram sabha campaign last April and later visited villages like Adigathur ( district) as part of the initiative.

The DMK recently launched its "Ooratchi Sabai," a village level reach out initiative.

"Let me say openly, does not anyone know about the Gram Sabha?" Haasan asked at an event held here Sunday, adding that meetings in such basic unit of the panchayat raj model have been on for the past about 25 years.

"What were you (DMK) doing? after a small boy (referring to himself) spoke about that (gram sabha), you are copying it, are you not ashamed?" he said, amid applause.

He said his friends from anti-graft NGO 'Satta Panchayat' advised him on the gram sabhas and he could learn about it since he had resolved to listen.

Asked for his reaction, Stalin, who was accompanying Puducherry V in his dharna against Kiran Bedi, sarcastically said "we are now discussing politics.

