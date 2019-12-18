Do not support NRC, amended citizenship law not for Indians: Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister on Wednesday said the ruling does not support but backed the amended citizenship law, noting that it applies only to foreigners.

He also appealed to the people of Odisha to maintain peace and not fall for rumours.

"The amended has nothing to do with Indians. It deals only with foreigners. The MPs both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have made it clear that we do not support the NRC," Patnaik told reporters before leaving for the capital.

The chief minister's statement came a day after people protesting the Act took out a peaceful rally in the state capital and urged Patnaik to make the government's stance clear on the amended citizenship law and the Register of Citizens (NRC).