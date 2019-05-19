Do vote to make country liberal, progressive: Cong

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Congress on Sunday urged the people to cast their vote in the last phase of general elections to make the country "liberal" and "progressive".

The appeal came as polling began for the final phase of Lok Sabha polls in 59 seats to decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking to retain the Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

"Do vote in the last phase of general elections to make the country liberal and progressive," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

"One vote, will make the future of the youth empowered. One vote, will take farmers towards loan waiver. One vote, will take small traders towards profit. One vote, will get the deprived 'Nyay' (justice)," he said.

First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 09:31 IST

