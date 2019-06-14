JUST IN
Doctors in Raj wear black bands, helmets in protest against attack on colleagues in West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Doctors at the SMS government hospital here wore black bands and helmets to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in West Bengal.

Indian Medical Association's (IMA) state general secretary Dr V K Jain said resident doctors were seen wearing black bands and helmets while discharging their duties in outdoor unit of the SMS hospital here.

Jain said doctors in other districts of the state also took part in the token protest.

"The protest is over rising violence against doctors. Concrete action should be taken against such attacks," he said.

Junior doctors in West Bengal have been agitating since Tuesday demanding security for themselves in government hospitals, after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital.

First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 17:35 IST

