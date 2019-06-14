Doctors in Raj wear black bands, helmets in protest against attack on colleagues in West Bengal

Doctors at the government hospital here wore black bands and to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in West

Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Dr V K Jain said resident doctors were seen wearing black bands and while discharging their duties in outdoor unit of the hospital here.

Jain said doctors in other districts of the state also took part in the token protest.

"The protest is over rising violence against doctors. Concrete action should be taken against such attacks," he said.

Junior doctors in West have been agitating since Tuesday demanding security for themselves in government hospitals, after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the and Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)