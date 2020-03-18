Domestic air passenger traffic grew by 8.98% in Feb on rising demand: DGCA

in February increased by 8.98 per cent to 12.36 million as compared to the same period last year, according to data released on Wednesday by aviation regulator

However, the rise in the number of domestic air passengers for January was just 2.2 per cent when compared with January 2019 figures.

According to the (DGCA) data, passenger load factors of all major airlines -- Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, IndiGo, India and -- increased in February as compared to January.

Passenger load factor measures the seat capacity utilisation of the airline.

In its report the stated, "The passenger load factor in the month of February 2020 has shown increasing trend primarily due to airlines offering promotional fares resulting in increased demand."



With 83.4 per cent, India was number one in on-time performance (OTP) measured at four metro cities -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

IndiGo at 81.6 per cent and at 78.6 per cent were number two and three respectively on OTP performance at these four cities. The airline also maintained its lead position with 48 per cent share of the domestic passenger market in February 2020.

SpiceJet's market share decreased from 16.6 per cent in January to 15.3 per cent in February, even as it retained the number two spot, as per the data.

The market share of Air India, GoAir, India and was 12 per cent, 10 per cent, 7.3 per cent and 6.7 per cent respectively last month.

In February, a total of 790 passenger-related complaints were received by the domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the same month was around 0.64, according to the data.

Among the major domestic airlines, topped the list of passenger grievances with 1.9 complaints per 10,000 passengers in February, while was at number two position with one complaint per 10,000 passengers.