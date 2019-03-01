Higgins moves into pre-quarters of Indian Open snooker

Defending champion of outlasted Iran's by four frames to three to book a spot in the pre-quarterfinals of the 5th Indian Open tournament here Friday.

Former world champion of England went down 1-4 to compatriot while Zhao Xintong of China, who made a break of 140 on Thursday, lost 2-4 to experienced Englishman

In the morning session, Li Hang (China) posted a 4-2 win over 4-2 while Lu Ning (China) blanked countryman 4-0.

(England) put it past Eden Sharav (Israel) 4-2 and (England) went down fighting to Lyu Haotian (China) 3-4.

The 2019 BetVictor shootout champion Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (Thailand) lost to Graeme Dott (Scotland) by 1-4.

In matches played Thursday, Xintong beat of England 4-2 while Higgins outplayed young Welshman 3-0 and (Northern Island) posted a 4-3 win against (England).

