It is our duty to boost the morale of defence personnel: Gehlot

Thursday said it was every civilian's duty, including his own, to boost the morale of defence personnel in view of the current geopolitical scenario.

"It is our duty to boost the morale of the soldiers and jawans in the present environment so that they feel the people of are standing tall behind them," Gehlot said, addressing a gathering at Khajuwala Check Post.

Gehlot said he has always toured the border districts whenever he was elected of the state.

He said it was an inspiration to see BSF soldiers facing every challenge with humour and courage despite extreme weather conditions in summer and winter months.

The said the government has taken historic decisions in just 80 days, including waiving off farmers' loans.

He accused the previous government of working with a feeling of vengeance, saying the had always tried to pass on benefits to the common people.

On Wednesday, Gehlot met soldiers and defence officials at in Barmer and Babliyan Check Post in After a night halt at Tanot in Jaisalmer, Gehlot carried on for his visits to Bikaner and Sriganganagar districts.

