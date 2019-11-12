JUST IN
Business Standard

Doping ban for Kenya's marathon runner Kiptum

AFP  |  Paris 

Former half-marathon world record holder Kenya's Abraham Kiptumhas been given a four-year doping ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit said.

The ban follows irregularities that showed up on Kiptumhas' biological passport, which is used to track potential doping.

"The World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal has banned the long-distance runner for four-years with effect from 28 April 2019," a statement on Twitter said on Monday.

The Tribunal suspects the 30-year-old Kiptumhas of blood doping, but the athlete has denied any form of doping or blood manipulation.

First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 09:25 IST

