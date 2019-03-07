Dr. Avi Chaudhuri appointed Systech Chief Scientist for Global Brand Protection

/ -- Systech, a global leader in supply chain security and brand protection, has announced the appointment of Dr. Chaudhuri to the newly created position of

"Many industries are faced with increasingly complex counterfeit and supply chain diversion challenges. The need to fully exploit and communicate for the benefit of our clients is essential," says "In his new role, Dr. Chaudhuri will harness and develop our tech potential and work with our technology and customer communities to deliver seamless Dr Chaudhuri brings a very rare blend of powerful global scientific and business acumen perfect casting for us and for our clients," says Ohanian.

Dr. Chaudhuri assumes the new role in addition to his current position as Systech's Senior Global Partner where he is responsible for spearheading Systech's expansion in the Middle East, and APAC.

About Dr. Chaudhuri :



Dr Chaudhuri has designed and deployed serialization, traceability, and brand protection programs for some of the largest global companies. He is a strong public advocate of the need to protect consumers by evangelizing on the benefits of effective He introduced the concept of mass serialization to the Indian twelve years ago and helped to create a national program that allowed consumers to verify their drug purchase. He has authored several manuscripts and white papers on to combat counterfeiting, which have had significant impact in shaping public policy and protecting consumers. Dr Chaudhuri holds a PhD in from the University of California, In addition to his work at Systech, he is Founder and of The

About Systech:



is revolutionizing brand protection. For over 30 years, global brands have relied on its advanced software to combat counterfeiting, prevent product diversion and meet regulatory compliance. Innovation is deeply ingrained in Systech's its start-up roots in advanced to pioneering and transforming traceability and non-additive authentication. keep products authentic, safe and connected across the supply chainfrom manufacturing to the consumer's hands.

