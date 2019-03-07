JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

I have an opinion, but I'll keep it to myself: Alia on Kangana

Bharti Airtel promoters, GIC to subscribe half of Rs 32K rights issue
Business Standard

Man arrested for raping, marrying minor girl in Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Palghar 

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and marrying a minor relative in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ajay Singh, held his 17-year-old niece captive at his home in Virar area, Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Kumar Katkar said.

He allegedly married her forcibly and raped her repeatedly between November 2017 and December last year, the official said.

The accused also beat up the girl when she resisted his moves and prevented her from meeting her parents, he said.

Unable to bear the torture, the girl managed to escape from his house sometime back and approached the police.

Based on her complaint, Singh was arrested on Wednesday and booked him under Indian Penal Code sections for rape, abduction to compel for marriage, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 10:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements