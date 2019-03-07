JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Bharti Airtel promoters, GIC to subscribe half of Rs 32K rights issue

No ceasefire violation along LoC in J-K, Def min calls off scheduled visit to Jammu
Business Standard

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Kupwara

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kralgund area of Handwara in north Kashmir district late Wednesday night following information about the presence of militants in there, a police official said.

He said the cordon was maintained during the night and the forces zeroed in on the location of the militants in the morning.

There was a brief exchange of fire between the two sides, the official said.

He said a search operation is going on in the area. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 10:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements