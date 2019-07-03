Dr Reddy's Labs launches generic injection indicated for abortion in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Wednesday said it has launched in the US generic Carboprost Tromethamine injection used for aborting pregnancy.

The company has launched Carboprost Tromethamine injection USP, 250 mcg/mL (1mL) single-dose vial in the US market, the pharma major said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of Pfizer's Hemabate injection in the strength of 250 mcg/mL, it added.

"We are pleased to be first-to-market with this product that has been designated as a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) by the FDA," Dr Reddy's Laboratories North America Generics CEO Marc Kikuchi said.

With a CGT designation, the company has 180-day CGT exclusivity to market this product, he added.

As per IQVIA Health data, Hemabate injection, 250 mcg/mL brand had US sales of approximately USD 55 million MAT for the twelve months ended April 2019, Dr Reddy's Labs said.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Labs were trading at Rs 2,590 per scrip on BSE, down 1.46 per cent from the previous close.

