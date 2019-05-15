Riyadh says oil facility attacks target world supplies

said Wednesday that attacks on two of its tankers and a major pipeline targeted not only its own security but that of the world's supplies.

Drone attacks claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels shut down one of the kingdom's pipelines on Tuesday, further ratcheting up Gulf tensions after the mysterious sabotage of four ships, two of them Saudi tankers, just outside the Gulf on Sunday.

"The cabinet affirms that these acts of terrorism and sabotage ... do not only target the kingdom but also the security of world supplies and the global economy," it said after a meeting chaired by in the Red Sea city of on Tuesday evening.

Tuesday's drone strikes hit two pumping stations on the kingdom's east-west pipeline, which can carry five million barrels of crude per day and provides a strategic alternative route for Saudi exports if the shipping lane from the Gulf through the Stait of Hormuz is closed.

Yemen's Huthi rebels claimed responsibility for the strikes and said they were a response to "crimes" committed by and its allies during more than four years of war in support of the government.

The Saudi tankers and Amjad suffered "significant damage" in as yet unexplained sabotage attacks in the Sea of off the United Artab Emirates on Sunday, said, but there were no casualties or any

Neither nor the UAE, both close allies of the United States, have yet given details on the exact nature of those attacks, which come amid heightened tensions between and Riyadh's arch rival

The Saudi cabinet called for "confronting terrorist entities which carry out such sabotage acts, including the Iran-backed Huthi militias in " Saudi Arabia, the world's largest exporter of oil, currently pumps around 10 million barrels per day of which around seven million bpd are exported.

At present, most Saudi exports are loaded onto tankers at terminals on the kingdom's and must pass through the

