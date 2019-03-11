Drake drops Michael Jackson song from his setlist for UK tour

has quietly dropped a track of from his UK tour after the resurfacing of allegations of child abuse against the of Pop.

The 32-year-old kicked off his Assassination Vacation Tour in on Sunday, ahead of dates across the UK and to support recent album 'Scorpion'.

The rapper's performance at the Arena did not include the track "Don't Matter to Me" from the album. The song featured vocals recorded by Jackson in 1983 in a session with

The track featured on his US tour last year, reported Variety.

has not yet commented on why the song was dropped but it follows the release of "Leaving Neverland", a documentary that features interviews with two men -- and -- who have alleged they were abused by Jackson when they were minors.

Jackson's family has denied all the allegations made in the documentary.

