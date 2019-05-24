Surat: Coaching class students jump off building after fire

Several students of a coaching class were seen jumping off from windows as a major fire broke out on the third and fourth floors of a commercial complex here Friday afternoon.

Fire engulfed the third and fourth floors of Taxshila Complex in Sarthana area, said an at the fire control room.

Nineteen fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the flames and for rescue operations, he said.

"Around ten students trapped on the third and fourth floors jumped from windows to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," the said.

