Started from 24th February 2019 till 1st May 2019 - Every Saturday and Sunday



A heady mix of the best cricketers, corporate bigwigs, and Bollywood stars are touted to take the first season of Dreamz by storm. Dreamz (DPL) will donate a sum of rupees 10 Lakhs to 'Helping Hand', an NGO by DPL. Marathi Actress Smita Gondkar, Amit Dani, and Former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha came to cheer and inspire the participants and enjoyed the excitement and conducted the toss.

Broadcasted live on DSports for the very first time across the country, in the first edition of DPL, 20 teams will participate with each team consisting of 19 players. A total of 380 players will be participating with the tournament lasting for 18 days, every weekend.

No other underarm on turf event has created such an excitement and interest as the Dreamz Premier League, with the best of cricketers and teams in fray.

Mr. is the of DPL, and he is also the of Samit International, Samit International and Mr. from Realta Spaces is the Title Sponsor. 20 owners are elite business individuals belonging to diversified businesses across like Mr. (Niton Valves Industries), Mr. (Niton Valves Industries), Mr. (B Kandhari Properties), Mr. ( Krystal Securities), Mr. (Gt20 Canada), Mr. (7 Star Digital), Mr. (Shreem Hyundai), Mr. (Shristi Tele Enterprises Pvt LTD), Mr. (Curry Corrainder) and Mr. D B Chand (Indo Asian Buildcon Pvt Ltd).

Mr. Wasib Peshimam, of DPL, says, "We are proud to see the contribution of world-class talent in this stretch of DPL. We will lead the continued drive towards more competitive, entertaining and meaningful for players and fans. We will grow the sport by creating more opportunities for more people to enjoy it and increase the competitiveness of underarm at all levels. We aim to promote underarm cricket by delivering exciting and engaging events, attracting new and diverse fans and building long-term successful partnerships."



Venue - Astro Park, St. Stanislaus Turf Park, Bandra WestTime - 3:00 pm to 10:00 pmEvent managed by Anchored by Pritee Kathpal Team managed by Sportino Events Day 1 - Winning teamsAstavinayak Kandhari Kings - Match 1 Paradigm Daredevils - Match 2 Bravehearts - Match 3 GreenStars - Match 4 All Monsters - Match 5 AP Stallions - Match 6 Day 2 - Winning teamsAstavinayak Kandhari Kings - Match 1 360 Degree - Match 2 NBS Stars - Match 3 Bravehearts - Match 4 Shristi Lions - Match 5 Paradigm Daredevils - Match 6 About Dreamz (DPL):(DPL), an underarm cricket tournament, is an opportunity of a lifetime for those who have an inclination towards underarm cricket to demonstrate their skills and gain recognition across It is a chance for the upcoming cricketers to face an international standard opposition.

