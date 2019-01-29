Dressed in salwar, 17-year-old kills Delhi couple, leaves house in 'corporate' attire: Police

The 17-year-old boy apprehended for killing an elderly couple in southeast Delhi's had entered their house wearing a kameez and left in a "corporate" attire the next day after committing the crime, police claimed Tuesday.

The decomposed bodies of Virender Kumar Khaneja (77) and his wife (72) were found inside their house on January 27. A part-time maid, who used to give massages to Sarla, was arrested and her minor son apprehended the next day on the charge of killing the couple.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the had opened the door of the couple's residence to let her her son enter the flat in the guise of a woman.

According to police, the boy strangulated the elderly woman and robbed jewellery from the house. He then waited for Virender Khaneja to return and also killed him.

When the boy left the house the next day after committing the crime, he was in a "corporate" attire and had a cap on. He was holding a hand-bag and a trolley which contained the iron safe which contained the stolen cash and was pretending to talk over mobile phone so as not to raise any suspicion, a said Tuesday.

The has been sent to judicial custody for 14-days while her son was taken into police remand for a day on Tuesday to make further recoveries, police said.

The clothes he wore while leaving the house and the keys of the couple's car, bought last year, and that of the flat were recovered Tuesday. The boy will again be taken on police remand Wednesday to try and recover the kameez, they said.

Rs 9 lakh cash, gold jewellery and other articles have already been recovered, police said.

