DRI seizes gold bars worth nearly Rs 8 cr smuggled into India from Myanmar, arrests six

The (DRI) has seized gold bars worth nearly Rs eight crore which was smuggled into from Myanmar, and arrested six people for allegedly being a part of the racket, according to an official statement issue Tuesday.

The gold was smuggled into from through the porous Indo- border at Moreh in

Acting on specific inputs, officials Monday seized 24.15 kg gold bars valued at Rs 7.99 crore from the possession of six people who were travelling by bus from to Siliguri via Coochbehar, the statement said.

The six people who have been arrested are residents of and were engaged in carrying smuggled foreign-origin gold for quite some time now, the said in the statement.

In the last financial year, the had seized over 464 kg of gold within the geographical precincts of and Sikkim, smuggled from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, and even China,valued at Rs 145.69 crore in 46 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)