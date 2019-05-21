Driver, legend, businessman: Niki Lauda's career

The life and times of Niki Lauda, who has died at the age of 70.
1949: Andreas Nikolaus Lauda born on February 22 in Vienna, Austria
1968: Without telling his parents, who disapprove of motor racing, Lauda wins his first race in a Mini
1971: Takes out a loan to buy a seat in the new March team in Formula Two
1971: Promoted to March Formula One team. Makes grand prix debut in Austria on August 15
1973: Takes another loan to buy his way into BRM team 1974: Gets a huge break when former BRM teammate Clay Regazzoni recommends him to Ferrari. Lauda finishes second in Argentina on Ferrari debut
1974: Enjoys his first grand prix victory in Spain on April 28 in his fourth race for Ferrari
1975: Emerges as Formula One's star driver as he becomes world champion for the first time, winning five of 14 grands prix and taking nine pole positions
1976: Suffers horrific burns and lung damage in a fiery crash at the Nuerburgring and is read the last rites in hospital. Miraculously misses only two races and is pipped to the title by James Hunt
1977: Wins his second world championship with Ferrari with consistent podium finishes and victories in South Africa and the Netherlands
1978: Joins the Bernie Ecclestone-owned Brabham team for a reported $1 million salary.
1979: Retires from the sport during practice for the Canadian Grand Prix in September, saying he "no longer wishes to drive round in circles" for the struggling Brabham outfit.
