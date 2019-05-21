Driver, legend, businessman: Niki Lauda's career

The life and times of Lauda, who has died at the age of 70.

1949: Andreas Nikolaus born on February 22 in Vienna,



1968: Without telling his parents, who disapprove of motor racing, wins his first race in a Mini



1971: Takes out a loan to buy a seat in the new March team in Formula Two1971: Promoted to March team. Makes grand prix debut in on August 151973: Takes another loan to buy his way into BRM team 1974: Gets a huge break when former BRM teammate recommends him to finishes second in on debut1974: Enjoys his first grand prix victory in on April 28 in his fourth race for1975: Emerges as Formula One's star as he becomes world champion for the first time, winning five of 14 grands prix and taking nine pole positions1976: Suffers horrific and lung damage in a fiery crash at the Nuerburgring and is read the last rites in hospital. Miraculously misses only two races and is pipped to the title by1977: Wins his second with Ferrari with consistent podium finishes and victories in and the1978: Joins the Bernie Ecclestone-owned Brabham team for a reported $1 million salary.

1979: Retires from the sport during practice for in September, saying he "no longer wishes to drive round in circles" for the struggling Brabham outfit.

