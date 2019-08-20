Debt recovery tribunal sells 3.3 mn shares of United Spirits for Rs 196 cr

The recovery official of the on Tuesday sold more than 33 lakh shares of Ltd for around Rs 196 crore, according to the block deal data of stock exchanges.

The BSE block deal data showed that the recovery official of the sold a total of 33.1 lakh (33,10,515) shares of at a price of Rs 591.95 per share, valuing the transaction at Rs 195.96 crore.

In another transaction, Diageo group owned entity Relay BV purchased 33.1 lakh (33,10,515) shares of at a price of Rs 591.95 per scrip.

Relay BV is a promoter entity of United Spirits.

Meanwhile, United Spirits in a filing said that its promoter company Relay BV acquired 33.1 lakh shares through a block trade on Tuesday.

The shareholding of Relay BV in United Spirits would rise to 55.24 per cent from 54.78 per cent currently post acquisition of shares, the filing noted.

Shares of United Spirits Ltd ended at Rs 578.10, down 1.36 per cent on BSE.