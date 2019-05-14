Drug racket: Seven charge sheets filed, 12 cases registered

As many as seven charge sheets have been filed by the State Prohibition and department which the sensational drug racket of supplying high-end narcotics in and around in 2017, officials said Tuesday.

A total of 12 cases were registered since the racket involving supplying high-end drugs such as lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and methylenedioxy- methamphetamine (MDMA), was unearthed by the department's Special Investigation Team, which as part of its investigation had also probed the alleged drug-links with the Telugu film industry.

"Seven chargesheets have been filed (pertaining to seven cases) till date and in the remaining five cases investigations are continuing," a senior department told

Asked about reports that none from the film industry, who were among the over 60 people examined, was chargesheeted, the declined to comment.

A total of 22 people were arrested including a US citizen, who was a former and had worked with the NASA, a Dutch national, a South African national besides seven BTech degree-holders employed with multi-national companies here, officials said.

After names of some members of the Telugu film industryhad cropped up during interrogation, the SIT summoned them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The probe team questioned 11 people connected to the Telugu film industry including actors and directors besides the of one of the actors and had also collected hair and nail samples.

The SIT questioned them to find out if they had any links with the racket as consumers or suppliers, or with those arrested.

LSD is sold in tablets or in liquid form, and is known to be one of the most potent 'mood-changing' while MDMA, commonly known as 'Molly' or 'Ecstasy', is used as a recreational or party drug.

The racketeers placed orders through 'Darknet' (a frequently used in illegal activities) and the drugs were delivered by couriers, including from overseas, SIT officials had said.

The investigators suspect that the gangs clientele comprised nearly 1,000 customers, including students of city-based schools and colleges, people associated with the Telugu film industry, senior officials of and employees of IT firms in Cyberabad.

