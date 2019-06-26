Drugs worth Rs 547.62 lakh torched by Excise & Narcotics dept

Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department Wednesday destroyed Rs 547.26 lakh worth of drugs seized by the department as part of the observation of the

The drugs torched by state Excise and Narcotics department included 6.845 kg of heroin worth around Rs 171.12 lakh, 1,49,400 tablets of Methamphetamine worth around Rs 373.50 lakh and 79.805 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 2.39 lakh, a press release issued by the department said.

The drugs and narcotics destroyed on Wednesday were seized during the last one year, a senior official of the department said.

