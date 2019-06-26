JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Govt's top priority is to get permanent seat in expanded UNSC: V Muraleedharan

Microsoft working with PC makers to empower SMEs
Business Standard

Drugs worth Rs 547.62 lakh torched by Excise & Narcotics dept

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department Wednesday destroyed Rs 547.26 lakh worth of drugs seized by the department as part of the observation of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The drugs torched by state Excise and Narcotics department included 6.845 kg of heroin worth around Rs 171.12 lakh, 1,49,400 tablets of Methamphetamine worth around Rs 373.50 lakh and 79.805 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 2.39 lakh, a press release issued by the department said.

The drugs and narcotics destroyed on Wednesday were seized during the last one year, a senior official of the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU