DU admissions: Over 29K applications received on 1st day under 2nd cut-off

-
ALSO READ
DU first cut-off: SRCC, Hindu among 8 DU colleges seeking 100% marks
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
DU admission: 47,291 applications received under first cut-off list
Delhi University first cut-off list on October 1, second on October 9
DU first cut-off list: JMC announces 100% Psychology, 98.5% For Economics
-
The Delhi University received over 29,000 applications on the first day of admissions on Monday under the second cut-off list, while over 2,100 applicants paid their fees, according to data shared by the varsity.
As many as 36,130 had secured admissions in the first list, ensuring that a little over half of the 70,000 undergraduate seats in the university were filled.
The DU received 29,086 applications on Monday while payment of fees were paid by 2,103 applicants. A total of 2,593 applications were approved by principals of various colleges, according to data.
Colleges also saw some cancellations with students withdrawing admissions.
Manish Kansal, admission convener at the Hindu College, said, "We had seats remaining in B.Com (Honours) and BA (Honours) Economics. We have had 51 admissions as against 38 sanctioned seats in the unreserved category. The courses might be filled up in the second list," he said.
He said two students cancelled their admissions to English (Honours), four in Philosophy (Honours) and three in Political Science (Honours).
At Aryabhatta College, 433 applications were received of which 263 were rejected and 170 were approved.
According to Rajesh Dwivedi, convener, admissions, at the college, the number of rejected applications were high since many students who had applied in the first list and had high marks applied again despite being ineligible.
At Rajdhani College, 131 admissions took place on Monday. At Maharaja Agrasen, 64 students cancelled their admissions while 40 students cancelled their admissions at Ramjas College, according to data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor