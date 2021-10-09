36,130 students complete admission process under DU first cut-off list

-
ALSO READ
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
Amid Covid fears SSLC exams began in Karnataka on Monday
Decision on Class 12 board exams by June 1: Education Minister Pokhriyal
Goa mulls 3 options on 12th boards, CM Sawant says decision today
In the middle of drafting bill for Higher Education Commission: Pradhan
-
With 36,130 students completing their admission process under the first cut-off list, a little over half of the seats at Delhi University colleges have been filled.
The university had received a total of 60,904 applications under the first cut-off list, which was announced on October 1.
Eight colleges had pegged their cut-offs at 100 per cent for 10 courses in the first list.
The process of admission for this list ended at 11:59 pm on Friday, the last day to make payments. Till this time, 36,130 students had paid their fees, according to official data.
There are 70,000 seats at colleges of the varsity for undergraduate courses.
The second cut-off list will be released by the university later on Saturday with principals warning that the decline in the asking marks won't be more than 0.5 per cent to one per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor