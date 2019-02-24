Four arrested for robbing man

Four persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a 45-year-old man after attacking him multiple times with a knife in Sahadara area, police said Sunday.

The accused were identified as Gulshan, Nikhil (22), (26) and Amit (24), they said.

Police have recovered the stolen mobile phone, a knife and a scooty used in the crime has also been recovered.

On the intervening night of February 21-22 at around 12:40 the complainant alleged that he was waylaid by four persons while he was on his way to home from the GTB hospital, a senior police said.

When he resisted, the accused attacked him multiple times with knife following which he sustained injuries at head, neck and mouth, he said.

The police team scanned footage from the CCTV cameras installed in vicinity of the area, the said.

During the investigation, the team narrowed down Gulshan and who were previously arrested in another case of mobile snatching, he said.

The accused disclosed that they were involved in 19 cases of robbery and 16 cases of snatching, the added.

They further disclosed that two more accused persons namely and are also involved in four more cases of snatching in the area, police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest the absconding, police said.

