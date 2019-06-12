Duststorm hits Delhi

A duststorm hit several parts of the national capital on Wednesday evening, the MeT department said.
A thick haze was hanging over the city due to the duststorm, affecting visibility.
A MeT official said thunderstorm and light rains are also expected because of a western disturbance and it is likely to bring down temperature.
Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather said parts of Delhi and NCR could also see "heavy showers".
The Palam observatory recorded a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 32.4 degrees on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
