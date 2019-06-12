JUST IN
Duststorm hits Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A duststorm hit several parts of the national capital on Wednesday evening, the MeT department said.

A thick haze was hanging over the city due to the duststorm, affecting visibility.

A MeT official said thunderstorm and light rains are also expected because of a western disturbance and it is likely to bring down temperature.

Private weather forecaster Skymet Weather said parts of Delhi and NCR could also see "heavy showers".

The Palam observatory recorded a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 32.4 degrees on Wednesday.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 19:20 IST

