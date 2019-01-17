Dutch journalist deported from Turkey over alleged terror links

A Dutch based in was deported from the country on Thursday, a day after she was arrested, on suspicion of links to terrorism, Turkish officials said.

The officials said Ans Boersma's deportation was not related to her journalistic activity but that had received a tip-off from the that she had links to a terror group.

Boersma, a based in who has contributed articles to the Het Financieele Dagblad, had announced she had been expelled.

"I got arrested yesterday (Wednesday), got deported this morning. Flying out now," she said in a messaging group for foreign journalists in

Fahrettin Altun, at the Turkish presidency, confirmed her expulsion but said it "was in no way related to her journalistic activities during her stay in "



"The Turkish authorities have recently received intelligence from the that Ms Boersma had links to a designated terrorist organisation and a request for information about her movements in and out of Turkey," he said.

It was not immediately clear to which terror group the had alleged links.

A number of groups including the outlawed (PKK) and the Islamic State have carried out a spate of attacks in Turkey in recent years.

"Due to the seriousness of the threat, we work closely with our friends and allies, including the Netherlands, and rely on their insights to identify and neutralise threats against Turkish and European security," Altun said.

Until now, the Turkish authorities, with help from their international partners, have blacklisted tens of thousands of individuals with links to terrorist organisations as part of an ongoing effort to combat extremism, he noted.

Another Turkish official, who wished to remain anonymous, said Boersma's press credentials were valid until January 31, 2019.

Human rights defenders have raised concerns over a clampdown on freedom of expression in Turkey under Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with dozens of journalists and activists put behind bars.

Turkey is ranked 157th out of 180 countries in the 2018 World Press Freedom Index.

In December, a ordered the release from jail of an Austrian student and journalist charged with being a member of a terror group.

Max Zirngast, who writes for the far-left German-language magazine Re:volt, had been formally arrested by an court in September.

