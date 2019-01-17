US envoy on Afghanistan arrives in Pakistan for talks

US to Khalilzad Thursday arrived in for a fresh round of talks with top civil and military officials during which he is expected to seek Islamabad's help to convince the to return to the negotiating table to end the 17-year-long Afghan war.

According to US diplomatic officials in Pakistan, the schedule of Khalilzad's meetings will be decided soon and the will be in for one to four days.

They said discussions will largely focus on the Afghan peace process, Pak-Afghan border management efforts and US- relations.

Khalilzad arrived in two days later than expected.

According to Muhammad Faisal, Khalilzad is expected to meet Pakistan's civilian and military leaders during his stay and that he will ask Pakistan to help convince the Afghan to come back to the negotiation table.

"Pakistan has also maintained we want an Afghan-led Afghan-owned solution to imbroglio," Faisal was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper.

Khalilzad is leading an intra-agency delegation and will meet officials in each country in order to "facilitate an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan",the said in a statement.

The envoy's four-nation trip is expected to end on January 21.

Khalilzad will be accompanied by Deputy Assistant to the US president Lisa Curtis, who is considered as an expert on Afghan affairs, diplomatic sources said.

The US delegation will meet senior civil and military officials to discuss the ongoing Afghan peace initiative, they said.

The said last week that Khalilzad was visiting India, China, Pakistan and from January 8 to seek the settlement of the Afghan problem.

He has already visited and met on January 10.

The was in this weekend and held talks with senior Chinese officials.

The Afghan peace initiative has been moving at a snail's pace due to refusal of the to sit for talks with the officials.

According to officials, the US delegation will seek Pakistan's assistance for arranging talks between and Taliban to end more than 17-year-old conflict.

Pakistan has been playing a crucial role in the process and last year released senior Taliban Mullah from imprisonment, who is reportedly in

Baradar was deputy to the late Taliban supreme He was arrested from in a joint Pakistan-US operation after reports that he was independently trying to conclude a deal with

has been a key stakeholder in the peace and reconciliation process in It sent two former diplomats in "non official" capacity to a conference on Afghan peace process in in November which was attended by a high-level Taliban delegation.

The conference organised by was attended by representatives of Afghanistan as well as from several other countries including the US, Pakistan and

has been maintaining a policy of not engaging with the Taliban and pressing for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace initiative to bring peace and stability in the war-ravaged country.

Khalilzad visited Pakistan in October before flying to Doha, where he reportedly held talks with the Taliban representatives.

He has also held three round of talks with the Afghan Taliban in order to reach a settlement that would allow the US to withdraw its and end a 17-year-old war America's longest.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)