Exams: Pokhriyal to answer students' queries on June 25 via social media

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhiryal 'Nishank' will interact with students through social media on Friday and answer queries related to class 10 and 12 board exams, which were cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nishank, who is in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) undergoing treatment for post-Covid complications, said students have been sending him messages with their queries and apprehensions.
"Dear students, I am constantly receiving a lot of your messages and information. Also, you have expressed concern about my health. For this, I would like to express my thanks to all of you and say that I am feeling healthy now.
"Some of your apprehensions have also been expressed in your messages. But was unable to communicate with you due to this ongoing treatment in the hospital. If you have any other query related to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams then you can send me on Twitter, Facebook, or also by mail," he said in a series of tweets.
The Union minister informed that he will answer the queries of students on June 25 at 4 pm through social media.
The exams for both class 10 and 12 were cancelled by the CBSE in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has announced its alternative assessment policy for both the classes. While schools have been asked to submit class 10 marks till June 30, the deadline for schools to compile class 12 marks is July 15.
According to the policy for class 12 results, decided by a 13-member panel set up by the board, the theory paper evaluation formula of 30 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 marks, 30 per cent to class 11 marks and 40 per cent weightage to class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board examinations.
The CBSE scheme further elaborated that for class 10, the 30 per cent marks based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main five subjects will be taken.
According to the evaluation criteria announced for class 10 students, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.
