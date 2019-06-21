'Easy A' spin-off in the works

A of Stone's coming-of-age comedy "Easy A" is in the works with scribe of the first film, Royal, attached to write and direct the upcoming movie.

"Easy A", which released in 2010, was a teen comedy about a clean-cut high school student who relies on the school's rumour mill to advance her social standing, was directed by Will Gluck.

According to Variety, the new movie is still in early development, as Royal is in the process of writing the screenplay.

The will also mark Royal's directorial debut.

As per the sources, the will be set at the same high school and will explore many of the same themes as the original.

