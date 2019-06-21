No H-1B visa caps for data localisation: US State Department

The US has no plans to impose caps on the H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally, according to a who said the Trump administration's review of worker visa programmes is "completely separate" from the ongoing discussions with over the free flow of data.

The State Department spokesperson's remarks came after reports emerged that the US had told it was considering capping the H-1B visas at 10-15 per cent for countries that had a data localisation policy.

The is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

"The Trump administration's Buy American Hire American Order called for a broad review of US worker visa programmes, including the H-1B programme," the said.

"This review is not targeted at a specific country and is completely separate from our ongoing discussions with about the importance of ensuring the free flow of data across the borders," the said.

Two years ago, signed the 'Buy American and Hire American' order, which seeks to create higher wages and employment rates for American workers and to protect their economic interests by rigorously enforcing and administering America's immigration laws.

It directed the Department of Homeland Security, in coordination with other agencies, to advance policies to help ensure the H-1B visas are awarded to the most-skilled or highest-paid beneficiaries.

"The has no plans to place caps on H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign companies to store data locally," the said.

In New Delhi, Ministry of on Thursday said no communication has been received on the issue from the US.

International companies usually store data on global servers and the requirement to store data locally would require them to make an additional investment. But policymakers in India believe storing data locally would help monitor and conduct investigations if the need arises.

The reported threat by the to limit the number of H-1B work visas issued to would need legislative changes by the Congress, legal experts in the US believe.

Any such move by the US would harm the country, said from the think-tank.

"The move limiting Indians' ability to use the H-1B programme would be a self-harming, short-sighted move for the United States," he told

"India has been an incredible source of much-needed for the last generation. And workers coming to the under the H1B programme are a crucial people-to-people bridge between our nations, Rossow said in response to a question.

"The statute just doesn't give them any leeway to do that and they are going to have to look elsewhere for leverage," Lynden Melmeda, former and Immigration Services, told magazine.

Cyrus Mehta, an immigration attorney, said, "The would have to amend the law to award fewer H-1B visas to India. The current law does not authorise the to discriminate against a certain country within the annual H-1B limit.

"It is very difficult for the administration to seek an amendment through the given how polarised it is and that the two houses are controlled by different parties," he argued.

"Since the sets the cap and it is in law (last revised in 2004) I don't get how the administration could just make this change, said from the think-tank.

However, William Stock, a founding member of Klasko Immigration Law Partners, said that Trump might use his authority to implement such a move.

Stock said that Section 212 (f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act allows the to define a category of foreign nationals and suspend their entry into the country if that entry is deemed to be detrimental to the interests of the

