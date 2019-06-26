Minerva concede injury-time goal against Abahani Dhaka in AFC Cup match, break Chennaiyin hearts

conceded an added time goal to suffer a dramatic 0-1 defeat against and deny a maiden knock-out berth for in the AFC Cup here Wednesday.

Masih Saighani struck the lone goal in the third minute of the added time, which rendered Chenniayin's 3-2 win over in a simultaneous Group E match in Guwahati.

The win saw the club advancing to Inter-Zone Semifinals while breaking Minerva's streak of five draws in the tournament.

A win was not enough for Chennaiyin and they needed favour from Minerva to book a knock-out berth in their maiden appearance in the AFC Cup. The Chennai-based side were hoping for either a win or a draw for Minerva against Abahani but the time goal broke their hearts.

Abahani ended on top of the group with 13 points while Chennaiyin finished second with 11 points. On same points, Chenniyin would have gone through as they have a better head-head record against Abahani.

Only the group winners qualify to the Inter-Zone Semifinals.

Although Abahani had said his team would try to stop Minerva, the side did not shy away from attacking from the start.

The first opportunity, though, was created by the Minerva duo of and when the latter's cross was headed goalwards by Samuel but without the desired result.

It was Abahani show in the first half with the likes of Kervens Belfort, and putting pressure on the Minerva defence, which buckled on several occasions.

However, Abahani could not finish and Minerva rarely found it difficult to keep the shots fired at him at bay.

In the 34th minute, Uddin found himself in a good position outside the box but the subsequent left-footed shot was too weak to trouble the Minerva

Minutes later, the Abahani players were at it again and strung together passes that left the Minerva defence dazed. The end result again was a fairly disappointing effort from Sohel Rana that found itself straight into the goalkeeper's gloves.

The 41st minute saw a Minerva attack almost coming to fruition but Moinudeen, who got hold of the loose ball with all the space and time to create a goal, ended up skying the shot from inside the box.

Action in the second half considerably slowed down with Abahani finding the odd chance to break into the Minerva half without any result.

A rare moment of excitement in the second half came late in the 84th minute through a set-piece opportunity for Minerva as Kalif Alhassan's free-kick had the right power and direction but rose to the occasion to parry it away for a corner.

Samuel and Moinudeen increased the pressure in the next few minutes, resulting in a melee in the box that culminated with a misdirected shot by the latter.

As the game was petering out to a draw, Saighani put a terrific header to score in added time to hand Abahani the match and a knock-out berth.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)