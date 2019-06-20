EB5 Capital Visits India to Raise Investment for New York Ritz-Carlton Project as the Hotel Chain Comes to Pune and Mumbai for the First Time

/ -- announced today its scheduled travel to and Mumbai, India, to meet with prospects interested in acquiring a US Green Card by investing in a flagship hotel project on Broadway in City.

The decision to target and coincides with the planning and construction of the luxury Ritz- brand's second and third ever Indian in those cities. India's first Ritz- opened in in 2013.

"With two new Ritz-Carlton opening soon in Maharashtra, potential Indian EB-5 investors are able to relate to their outward investment in the as they will already be familiar with the Ritz-Carlton brand in India," said Juline Kaleyias, EB5 Capital's

Although divided by more than 12,000 kilometers, the Ritz-Carlton in New York's NoMad neighborhood will all share distinctive features of the respected hotel brand with the new Ritz-Carlton in Pune's district and the planned Ritz-Carlton in Worli, All three will offer havens from the bustling cities outside, with state-of-the-art spas, luxury restaurants and shops, and open terraces with greenery and trees.

The hotel is scheduled to open later this year and the hotel following on in 2020. Construction of the Ritz-Carlton began in July 2018 and is projected to open in 2021. had already received its I-924 Exemplar petition approval from the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) on September 27, 2018, and began receiving individual I-526 petition approvals in October 2018. The earliest I-526 approval came in 10 months.

EB5 Capital's Senior Vice President of Global Operations, Brian Ostar, will make the trip on behalf of the company.

"Given its tradition as a in and manufacturing, it is unsurprising that we are experiencing increasing levels of interest in the EB-5 program from Pune," said "While excitement is building in Pune around the launch of the new Ritz-Carlton hotel, we are experiencing an uptick in interest in our Ritz-Carlton project in Midtown Manhattan."



About



EB5 Capital is a in the EB-5 immigrant investor industry, raising over $600 million in foreign capital from investors in more than 55 countries for investment in across the EB5 Capital owns and operates six USCIS-authorized Regional Centers that serve 15 states and the With a portfolio of 25 projects, EB5 Capital maintains a 100% project approval rate from the USCIS. For more information, visit

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)