EC full bench arriving on 3-day visit to Bengal on Wednesday

The full bench of the Election Commission led by Election Commissioner is arriving here Wednesday on a three-day visit to review the preparedness of the election in the state, officials said Tuesday.

The team will arrive here at 9 pm from Ranchi.

It will hold a series of meetings with officials of the state's electoral office and political parties on Thursday.

On the same day, the team will also meet districts magistrates and superintendents of police of all the districts to review law and order and preparation for the polls, the officials said.

The full bench would meet the secretary, home secretary, of police and other senior officials of the state the next day.

The bench will also hold a press conference thereafter, the officials said.

