EC organises workshop for RJs as part of voter awareness programme

For effective use of the medium of radio for reaching out to voters, the organised a workshop for (RJs) of FM stations, officials said Tuesday.

The workshop is part of the engagement taken up by the commission with major stakeholders, they said.

" is one of the important media, which connects voters with the The workshop was organised to familiarise the RJs with the election process so that they can help in wide and accurate dissemination of information to their listeners," the said in a statement.

A total of 19 RJs from and major private FM channels viz., Big FM, Red FM, Fever 104 FM, Radio Nasha, and attended the two-hour interactive session, where they participated in activities related to dissemination of information for voters' education.

The session began with an introduction to the workshop by A K Pathak, Secretary, Election Commission, and thereafter, the participants were provided information on the various initiatives of voters' education taken by the Commission with special focus on raising awareness about EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), VVPAT (Voter verifiable paper audit trail) and 'verify your details on electoral roll' campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in 2019.

The interaction was followed by a quiz, which conveyed basic information on voter awareness through interesting questions.

