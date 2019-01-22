The Hindu Sena, a right-wing group, Tuesday paid tributes to Victoria on here and said she "freed from the autocratic rule of the Mughals".

The organisers of the event at here said it was the first time they paid tributes to the and credited her with "uniting the princely states of in 1857".

Surjeet Yadav, the national spokesperson and vice- of the Hindu Sena, claimed, " would have disintegrated into thousands of pieces had it not been the Britishers, who under the Queen, united a large number of princely states into one entity in 1857."



He also claimed that "the Britishers gave what we have today, be it the law, railways, roads, communication networks, schools, buildings, etc."



"The Britishers did not destroy our temples like the others did...They gave us the law which we follow even today," Yadav said.

"Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, could raise their voice because it was not an autocratic government. They gave Indians the first taste of freedom by allowing local self-governance in 1882," he said.

He claimed the imperial strived for equality among all castes in India.

"They (the Britishers) formed the Earlier, in Bengal presidency, only people belonging to upper castes were allowed to enlist in the army," he claimed, adding "if there is a gentlemen race in the world, it's is the British".

The had celebrated the birthday of US with a cake weighing 7.1 kg in in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)