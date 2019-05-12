Eco-tourism destination in Odisha ravaged by tidal waves

The unmanned at in district, a favourite eco-tourism destination, has been ravaged by mighty tidal waves during cyclone Fani, forest officials said.

that made landfall near Puri on May 3, however, spared the rest sheds for tourists at the island, they said.

But a day later, on May 4, 10-foot high tidal waves shattered the seaside island, the of Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division, Bimal Prasanna Acharya, said.

Four guest houses located near the sea bore the brunt of the furious tidal waves.

The eco-tourism complex was further damaged with cracks developing in the structures due to the impact of the marauding sea waves, Acharya said.

The rest sheds for tourists have been shut down owing to safety reasons.

As the warning was sounded on the cyclone and possible ingress of tidal waves, the forest employees on duty were asked to vacate the island.

Most of the green cover has also been wiped out by the tidal waves, the added.

is an unmanned territory in the Bay of Bengal off coast.

The gorgeous beach of the island has emerged as a nesting ground of endangered turtles.

One could come across the breathtaking sight of turtles invading the beach en masse to lay eggs by digging pits with their flippers.

The turtles could be sighted at the place during February-March when the creatures turn up for their annual sojourn, the DFO said.

Besides, the island is also an ideal spot for sighting gangetic dolphins.

The green cover bordering the island is home to wild boars, jungle cats, fishing cats, hyenas, sambar, striped palm squirrel and water monitors, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)