ED files PMLA case against Pakistan-based terror outfit Falah-e-Insaniat

The (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Pakistan-based outfit Falah-e-Insaniat (FIF), a front for banned terror group (LeT), the agency said Saturday.

It said a criminal case under the (PMLA) has been filed by the central probe agency for the outfit's "involvement in money laundering through various hawala channels."



The ED said it took cognisance of a Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR, filed under the (UAPA) last year in September, to file its own case against the Falah-e-Insaniat.

The NIA has carried out searches in this case in the past andhas seized over four dozen SIM cards, phones and Rs 1.56 crore (suspected) cash and arrested four people till now in the case.

The ED said one of the arrested accused in the case, Delhi-based Mohammed Salman,was in "regular touch with a Dubai-based Pakistan national, who in turn was connected with the deputy chief of FIF."



Salman is alleged to have received funds from FIF operators through hawala and he and other persons were reported to have received money illegally from various persons of Pakistan and UAE among others, the agency said.

"These funds were utilised to carry out terrorist activities and create unrest in India," the ED said in a statement.

The agency said its probe will "establish money trail and identify proceeds of crime that are suspected to be generated out of the criminal activities.