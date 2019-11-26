ED opposes bail of Kamal Nath's nephew in VVIP chopper scam

JUST IN
The ED had arrested Puri on September 4 in the case and is in judicial custody

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ratul Puri
Ratul Puri (centre) after being arrested, on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday opposed the bail application of businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in the money laundering case related to the VVIP chopper scam.

The probe agency told Special Judge Arvind Kumar that the stage was not fit to release Puri on bail since the investigation was still ongoing.

If granted the relief, the accused may flee from justice and hamper the investigation, it said.

Puri has moved his bail plea through advocate Vijay Agarwal, saying he was not required for the investigation and that no purpose will be solved by keeping him further custody.

The ED had arrested Puri on September 4 in the case and is in judicial custody.

The ED recently filed a supplementary Prosecution Complaint against Puri and Jaspreet Ahuja in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

In January 2014, India had scrapped a contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland, for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks worth Rs 423 crore being paid to secure the deal.
First Published: Tue, November 26 2019. 20:00 IST

