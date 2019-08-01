ED raids former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh in PMLA case

-
The ED on Thursday raided the premises linked to erstwhile Ranbaxy promoters, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, in connection with a money-laundering case, agency officials said.
They said the raids were conducted after the filing of a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The action is being seen in the backdrop of charges of alleged financial irregularities against the two brothers and the subsequent downfall of their businesses.
