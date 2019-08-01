JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

BJP expels Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar after public outrage
Business Standard

ED raids former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh in PMLA case

The raids were conducted after the filing of a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shivinder Singh Malvinder Singh
Shivinder Singh (left) with Malvinder Singh (right)

The ED on Thursday raided the premises linked to erstwhile Ranbaxy promoters, Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, in connection with a money-laundering case, agency officials said.

They said the raids were conducted after the filing of a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

The action is being seen in the backdrop of charges of alleged financial irregularities against the two brothers and the subsequent downfall of their businesses. 
First Published: Thu, August 01 2019. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU