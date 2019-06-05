EESL, AMC sign MoU to set up charging stations for e-vehicles

-
Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture firm under the Union power ministry, and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) entered into a partnership Wednesday to build 100 charging stations for e-vehicles (EVs) in the city over 10 years.
EESL will work with the AMC to "fast-track adoption of e-mobility in Ahmedabad by installing around 100 public charging stations and promoting electric vehicles (EVs) on rental and purchase basis", it said in a release.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed Wednesday, the World Environment Day, in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
EESL will invest for services pertaining to operation and maintenance of public charging infrastructure, while the AMC will provide space for setting up stations and provide power connection.
With these EVs, the AMC is expected to save over 4.46 tonnes of CO2 emissions per e-car per year.
Under its EV program, EESL has completed tender processes to procure 10,000 e-cars, out of which 1,408 e-cars have been deployed across the country and are under registration or allocation stage, the release stated.
