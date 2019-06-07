Egypt says 8 suspected jihadists killed after Sinai attack

Egyptian security forces have killed eight suspected jihadists who were involved in a deadly attack this week on a police checkpoint in the restive Peninsula, the interior ministry said Friday.

Eight policemen were killed in Wednesday's attack on a checkpoint, claimed by the Islamic State group, southwest of El-Arish, the capital of North

Police received reports that a group of militants was "hiding in an olive grove south of El-Arish", the ministry said in Friday's statement, adding that sweep operations were ongoing in the area.

After being surrounded, "they opened heavy fire at the (security) forces, who responded killing eight terrorists", it said, without specifying when it occurred.

Five automatic rifles, an and two explosive belts were seized, the ministry added.

On Thursday security forces killed 14 suspected militants in response to the deadly checkpoint attack.

In February 2018, the launched a nationwide offensive against the militants, focused mainly on North

The troubled hotspot has long been a centre of insurgents affiliated with IS that has battled against.

According to official figures, around 650 militants have been killed since the start of the operation, while the has lost some 50 soldiers.

No independent statistics are available and the region is largely cut off to journalists, making verification of casualty figures extremely difficult.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)