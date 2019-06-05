Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with fervour in T'gana

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with traditional fervour in and other towns in Telangana Wednesday.

Muslims offered Eid prayers at Eidgahs and mosques and greeted each other.

Major congregations were witnessed at the famous Mir Alam Eidgah, Yusufguda Eidgah and others in and also Mahabubnagar, Khammam and other towns in the state.

Police made tight security arrangements for the smooth conduct of Eid prayers.

Anjani Kumar, who inspected the arrangements, conveyed his greetings on the occasion.

TRS MLAs T Harish Rao, Maganti Gopinath and party met the faithful in their constituencies and conveyed their wishes.

hosted a lunch on the occasion. TRS working K T and other dignitaries attended, according to TRS sources.

of and Telangana ESL Narasimhan, K Chandrasekhar Rao, state N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other leaders had conveyed their greetings on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

